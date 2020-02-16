The Democratic primary in North Carolina’s new 6th Congressional District has been roiled by aftershocks from a racially charged dispute over elevator etiquette that happened in September 2018 and escalated into a police matter.
African-American candidate Rhonda Foxx is battling the lingering effects of the confrontation at a Washington apartment complex that involved her, a white executive with the federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission and their dogs.
"This is not something I'm embarrassed by. It's not something that defines me," she said. "I went on a mission, not because I attacked or choked someone, but because I sat in that jail cell for 12 hours ..."
Foxx says her arrest on a misdemeanor assault charge more than two months after the incident at the Arris Apartments on 4th Street SE was a miscarriage of justice. It helped spur her, she said, to run for a U.S. House seat from the new district that includes Greensboro and most of High Point and Winston-Salem.
"She literally cocked back and hit me in the eye," the 36-year-old lawyer and Greensboro resident said of the woman that she ultimately was charged with attacking. "I still went to jail for something that I'm the victim of."
An investigative report by the District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department takes the side of CFTC associate director Christina McGlosson-Wilson, who claimed variously that Foxx had choked or hit her after they differed over whether their dogs could be on an elevator together in the apartment building where both women lived.
Prosecutors ultimately dropped the charges last May after months of delay and Foxx's repeated demands for a jury trial.
In making those demands, she refused a “deferred prosecution agreement” offered by government lawyers. Under the proposal, the defendant would stop fighting the allegations and perform 32 hours of community service work in exchange for prosecutors’ promise to eventually dismiss the case.
But she also would be required to officially acknowledge that police had good cause to arrest her for the alleged September 2018 assault, something that Foxx said last week that she would not do because it was not true.
Foxx was never sentenced to jail in the case. She only spent time behind bars immediately after her arrest in December 2018 while waiting to make her first appearance in court.
Among witnesses Foxx hoped to present at the trial that never occurred was a security guard on duty at the Arris on the day of the incident who claimed that McGlosson-Wilson, "appeared to be the aggressor in the situation."
"She repeated numerous times that Ms. McGlosson would not calm down and was verbally aggressive," said Allison Muller, an investigator for the law firm that represented Foxx in the assault case.
Muller made the assertion in a report she prepared as part of Foxx's defense for the Washington-based law firm, Price Benowitz LLP.
What sounds at worst like a "she said, she said" brouhaha with little or no physical harm became a thing in the congressional race last week after some District of Columbia court documents that presented Foxx in an unfavorable light were sent to area media outlets, including the News & Record.
The submission to the N&R came from someone or a group whose email address identified them as "Maya Wilson."
In addition to the official documents, the sender included a cover letter from an anonymous "Concerned African American Citizen" lambasting Foxx for having recently written a published column giving her side of the incident in which the letter writer claimed Foxx actually had "accosted a neighbor, used foul language and made public death threats."
But whoever sent that letter and the additional court documents did not reply to a series of emails from the N&R last week asking such follow-up questions as did they live in the 6th District or North Carolina, were they related to McGlosson-Wilson and did they have campaign or other ties to any of Foxx's opponents in the 6th District contest?
The N&R's efforts to reach McGlosson-Wilson for comment last week also were unsuccessful.
Foxx is a relatively new resident of Greensboro who previously worked as chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, the Democratic congresswoman from the Charlotte area who got her start in politics as a member of the former Greensboro City School Board and the Greensboro City Council when she was a local resident.
At one time, the district that Adams now represents included part of Guilford County.
A Democrat, Foxx hopes to prevail in a crowded primary field that includes four other candidates: former Guilford County commissioner Bruce Davis of High Point; former state Rep. Ed Hanes of Winston-Salem; former 13th District congressional candidate Kathy Manning of Greensboro; and current state Rep. Derwin Montgomery of Winston-Salem.
The new district was created late last year to help settle a lawsuit that claimed the Republican-led General Assembly had gerrymandered the state's congressional districts to unfairly benefit GOP candidates.
The district includes all of Guilford County along with much of Winston-Salem and southeastern Forsyth County. The district leans Democrat, so the winner of that party's primary has a good chance for success in the November general election.
The publicizing of just one side of what happened at the Arris Apartments in 2018 came at a particularly sensitive time in the primary contest, when key political action groups were deciding who to endorse, Foxx said.
Foxx said that in the last week, supporters of some of the other primary candidates distributed at forums and other political events documents from the case similar to those the N&R received.
The information went public a week ago when WXII-Channel 12 aired a report about Foxx's encounter with McGlosson-Wilson that also appeared to be based on the documents sent to the N&R.
The report presented some of Foxx's perspective, but relied heavily on the police investigation that Foxx said was flawed and lacked context.
For example, the police investigation included testimony from two unnamed witnesses that backed up McGlosson-Wilson's account alleging that Foxx was the aggressor, used bad language and was unreasonable.
The report did not mention what Foxx said she learned about the witnesses. They were McGlosson-Wilson's sister and brother-in-law, she said.
A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police Department said agency policy would prevent the investigating officer from speaking about the case with a reporter.
The property manager at the Arris Apartments did not respond to an email from the N&R asking whether the multistory complex had any formal or informal rules governing the number of dogs on an elevator at the same time and whether he deals frequently with conflicts over dog ridership.
Foxx said the incident started on the afternoon of Sept. 27, 2018, as she waited on the 7th floor for the elevator to take her and her 15-pound poodle-mix, Carter Matthew, down to the courtyard on the ground floor.
When the doors opened, McGlosson-Wilson already was on the elevator with her larger dog and told Foxx to wait for the next elevator because there were already two dogs on the elevator and there was an unspoken rule in the complex that was the limit, according to the police report.
Foxx said she only saw McGlosson-Wilson's dog, but agreed without making a fuss.
But the police report attests that according to McGlosson-Wilson and her two witnesses, Foxx found her later in the courtyard "and began yelling and cursing and calling her racial slurs and stated to (McGlosson-Wilson) that she didn't want her to ride the elevator because she is black."
Although Foxx was accused in court of hitting the other woman, the police report says that McGlosson-Wilson claimed instead that Foxx had grabbed her "by the neck and began choking her while still cursing her out."
Foxx said that what actually happened was that after she reached the courtyard, she calmly told McGlosson-Wilson that if her dog couldn't tolerate other dogs on the same elevator then she should use the "back elevator" next time, an elevator specially designated for problem dogs.
Foxx said that led to an exchange that eventually caused McGlosson-Wilson to fly into a rage that resulted in Foxx getting slugged, not the other way around.
"She blew up," Foxx said. "She blew up and said, 'It is because of you people this apartment complex smells like weed (marijuana).'"
People asked her immediately after the incident if they should call the police on Foxx's behalf, Foxx said. Instead, McGlosson-Wilson filed her complaint with the police the next day filled, Foxx said, with false allegations.
In the police report, Officer Tangla Beck said that she checked footage from the apartment's surveillance camera and it shows Foxx "appearing" to lunge at the other woman.
"However, the footage does not show where any grabbing, striking or punching was initiated by either," Beck said in the police report.
Officers didn't arrive to question Foxx about the incident until more than a month later, she said, adding that such a delay alone should raise questions about the validity of the charges.
She said the officers that came to her door that evening in November 2018 had no paperwork and seemed unprofessional. So as someone who worked on Capitol Hill at the time, she later filed a complaint against the officers' unorthodox conduct with the police division for that part of the city.
She thinks that action is what triggered her subsequent arrest on misdemeanor charges almost 10 weeks after the alleged assault at the apartment complex.
"You don't get arrested on Dec. 3 for something that happened in September," Foxx said. "I got arrested for filing a complaint."
Foxx said that the incident itself and her arrest played no role in her departure from Rep. Adams' staff last year. It was just time to move on and make room for someone else to bring new enthusiasm to the job, she said.
But as she worked through her own legal quagmire before that, Foxx said she also worked with other chiefs of staff and congressional aides on legislation to improve accountability within the court system.
She said that as a candidate, she has been open about her brush with the criminal justice system and talked about it freely as an example of how the courts particularly fail to work properly for black women.
If elected, Foxx said the whole experience would inspire her to pursue changes in law focused on district courts clogged by misdemeanor cases that prosecutors do not properly screen before pressing ahead with actions that can wreak havoc on the lives of people who did nothing wrong.
