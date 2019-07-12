Voting graphic

The following candidates filed Friday for municipal offices in Guilford and Rockingham counties. Filing runs through noon, July 19. Races are nonpartisan. An (i) indicates incumbent.

Get a complete list of candidates in every county at the N.C. State Board of Elections.

Guilford

High Point

Council Ward 3

n Arshad Khan, 727 E. Fairfield Road, High Point

Council Ward 4

n Wesley Hudson, 602 W. Farriss Ave., High Point (i)

Pleasant Garden

Town Council

n Alan D. Marshall, 2318 Carlford Road, Pleasant Garden (i)

Sedalia

Town Council

n Howard J. Morgan, 6208 Blue Lantern Road, Gibsonville (i)

Oak Ridge

Town Council

n Vance Tanner, 6605 Ashton Park Drive, Oak Ridge

Summerfield

Mayor

n Danny Nelson, 2500 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield

Town Council

n Rich Schlobohm, 6161 Lake Brandt Road, Summerfield

Rockingham

Stoneville

Town Council

n Chuck Hundley, 303 Bryan St., Stoneville (i)

