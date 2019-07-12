The following candidates filed Friday for municipal offices in Guilford and Rockingham counties. Filing runs through noon, July 19. Races are nonpartisan. An (i) indicates incumbent.
Guilford
High Point
Council Ward 3
n Arshad Khan, 727 E. Fairfield Road, High Point
Council Ward 4
n Wesley Hudson, 602 W. Farriss Ave., High Point (i)
Pleasant Garden
Town Council
n Alan D. Marshall, 2318 Carlford Road, Pleasant Garden (i)
Sedalia
Town Council
n Howard J. Morgan, 6208 Blue Lantern Road, Gibsonville (i)
Oak Ridge
Town Council
n Vance Tanner, 6605 Ashton Park Drive, Oak Ridge
Summerfield
Mayor
n Danny Nelson, 2500 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield
Town Council
n Rich Schlobohm, 6161 Lake Brandt Road, Summerfield
Rockingham
Stoneville
Town Council
n Chuck Hundley, 303 Bryan St., Stoneville (i)