Vote! (web only)
Jupiterimages

The following candidates filed Wednesday or Thursday for municipal offices in Guilford, parts of Alamance and Rockingham counties. Filing runs through noon, July 19. Races are nonpartisan. An (i) indicates incumbent.

Get a complete list of candidates in every county at the N.C. State Board of Elections.

GUILFORD

Summerfield

Town Council

Sean Dwyer, 5902 Mary Hall Court, Summerfield

Dana Luther, 5406 Deer Trail Road, Summerfield

Priscilla Olinick, 3100 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield

Gibsonville

Mayor

Ricky Cox, 106 Driftwood Drive, Gibsonville

Alderman

Paul Dean, 107 Kelly St., Gibsonville (i)

Kernersville

Mayor

Christine (Chris) Federico, 410 Dogwood Trail, Gibsonville

Alderman

Jenny Fulton, 6104 Old Orchard Road, Kernersville (i)

Joe Pinnix, 332 Post Oak Road, Kernersville (i)

ROCKINGHAM

Eden

Council Ward 6

Tom Fulton, 220 E. Stadium Drive, Eden

Reidsville

Council District B

James K. Festerman, 1201 Benton Lane, Reidsville

Hemco Patharkar, 2734 Reid School Road, Reidsville

Stoneville

Mayor

Jodi Lester, 200 Lee St., Stoneville

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments