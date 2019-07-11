The following candidates filed Wednesday or Thursday for municipal offices in Guilford, parts of Alamance and Rockingham counties. Filing runs through noon, July 19. Races are nonpartisan. An (i) indicates incumbent.
Get a complete list of candidates in every county at the N.C. State Board of Elections.
GUILFORD
Summerfield
Town Council
Sean Dwyer, 5902 Mary Hall Court, Summerfield
Dana Luther, 5406 Deer Trail Road, Summerfield
Priscilla Olinick, 3100 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield
Gibsonville
Mayor
Ricky Cox, 106 Driftwood Drive, Gibsonville
Alderman
Paul Dean, 107 Kelly St., Gibsonville (i)
Kernersville
Mayor
Christine (Chris) Federico, 410 Dogwood Trail, Gibsonville
Alderman
Jenny Fulton, 6104 Old Orchard Road, Kernersville (i)
Joe Pinnix, 332 Post Oak Road, Kernersville (i)
ROCKINGHAM
Eden
Council Ward 6
Tom Fulton, 220 E. Stadium Drive, Eden
Reidsville
Council District B
James K. Festerman, 1201 Benton Lane, Reidsville
Hemco Patharkar, 2734 Reid School Road, Reidsville
Stoneville
Mayor
Jodi Lester, 200 Lee St., Stoneville