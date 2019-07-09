Voting graphic

The following candidates filed Tuesday for municipal offices in Guilford, parts of Alamance and Rockingham counties. Filing runs through noon, July 19. Races are nonpartisan. An (i) indicates incumbent. An asterisk indicates candidate filed Friday or Monday.

GUILFORD

High Point

Mayor

Jay Wagner, 229 Edgedale Drive, High Point (i)

Council at-large

Patrick Harman, 1214 Woodland Place, High Point

Pleasant Garden

Mayor

Carla Strickland, 100 Lord Osborne Court, Pleasant Garden (i)

Sedalia

Town Council

Valerie Jones, 6100 Burnside Road, Gibsonville (i)

Whitsett

Town Council

Richard A. Fennell, 816 N.C. 61 South, Whitsett (i)

Kernersville

Mayor

Dawn Morgan, 112 Rockford Court, Kernersville (i)*

Alderman

Bruce Boyer, 108 Rockford Court, Kernersville (i)

Chris Thompson, 1178 Marietta Drive, Kernersville (i)

Kenny Crews, 513 N. Main St., Kernersville (i)

Sedgefield Sanitary District

Ron Hickman, 3819 Buncombe Drive, Greensboro (i)

Dennis G. Howard, 3305 Gaston Road, Greensboro (i)

ALAMANCE

Burlington

Mayor

Ian Baltutis, 702 W. Davis St., Burlington (i)

ROCKINGHAM

Eden

Ward 1

Bernie Moore, 918 Seymour Court, Eden (i)*

Ward 7

Gerald (Jerry) Ellis, 1904 E. Stadium Drive, Eden (i)*

Madison

Alderman

William Phillips, 202 S. Hillcrest Drive, Madison*

Mayodan

Mayor

James (Bud) Cardwell, 304 N. 2nd Ave., Mayodan*

Council

Melanie Shemo Barnes, 104 W. Roosevelt St., Mayodan*

Darrell Allred, 108 N. 4th Ave., Mayodan (i)

Reidsville

Council District A

William C. Hairston, 1045 N. Scales St., Reidsville (i)*

Wentworth

Council

Evelyn L. Conner, 321 Roberson Lane, Reidsville (i)*

