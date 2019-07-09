The following candidates filed Tuesday for municipal offices in Guilford, parts of Alamance and Rockingham counties. Filing runs through noon, July 19. Races are nonpartisan. An (i) indicates incumbent. An asterisk indicates candidate filed Friday or Monday.
GUILFORD
High Point
Mayor
Jay Wagner, 229 Edgedale Drive, High Point (i)
Council at-large
Patrick Harman, 1214 Woodland Place, High Point
Pleasant Garden
Mayor
Carla Strickland, 100 Lord Osborne Court, Pleasant Garden (i)
Sedalia
Town Council
Valerie Jones, 6100 Burnside Road, Gibsonville (i)
Whitsett
Town Council
Richard A. Fennell, 816 N.C. 61 South, Whitsett (i)
Kernersville
Mayor
Dawn Morgan, 112 Rockford Court, Kernersville (i)*
Alderman
Bruce Boyer, 108 Rockford Court, Kernersville (i)
Chris Thompson, 1178 Marietta Drive, Kernersville (i)
Kenny Crews, 513 N. Main St., Kernersville (i)
Sedgefield Sanitary District
Ron Hickman, 3819 Buncombe Drive, Greensboro (i)
Dennis G. Howard, 3305 Gaston Road, Greensboro (i)
ALAMANCE
Burlington
Mayor
Ian Baltutis, 702 W. Davis St., Burlington (i)
ROCKINGHAM
Eden
Ward 1
Bernie Moore, 918 Seymour Court, Eden (i)*
Ward 7
Gerald (Jerry) Ellis, 1904 E. Stadium Drive, Eden (i)*
Madison
Alderman
William Phillips, 202 S. Hillcrest Drive, Madison*
Mayodan
Mayor
James (Bud) Cardwell, 304 N. 2nd Ave., Mayodan*
Council
Melanie Shemo Barnes, 104 W. Roosevelt St., Mayodan*
Darrell Allred, 108 N. 4th Ave., Mayodan (i)
Reidsville
Council District A
William C. Hairston, 1045 N. Scales St., Reidsville (i)*
Wentworth
Council
Evelyn L. Conner, 321 Roberson Lane, Reidsville (i)*