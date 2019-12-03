Filing began Monday for most offices up for election in 2020. The filing period runs through noon Dec. 20. Terms are for four years unless noted. “R” indicates Republican, “D” is Democrat, “L” is Libertarian, “U” is unaffiliated and “I” is independent. An (i) indicates incumbent. Here’s a look at who filed Monday or Tuesday:
U.S. House
District 6 (Includes Guilford)
Bruce Davis (D), 1010 Greensboro Road, High Point
District 10 (Includes Rockingham)
David L. Johnson (R), 130 Amber Lane, Statesville
Patrick McHenry (R), 7918 Norman Court, Denver (i)
N.C. Council of State
Lieutenant governor
Chaz Beasley (D), Charlotte
Auditor
Tim Hoegemeyer (R), Fuquay-Varina
Commissioner of labor
Josh Dobson (R), Nebo
Secretary of state
E.C. Sykes (R), Raleigh
N.C. Supreme Court (8-year term)
Seat 1
Paul Newby (R), Raleigh (i)
Seat 2
Lucy Inman (D), Raleigh
N.C. Court of Appeals
Seat 5
Fred Gore (R), Fayetteville
Seat 7
Jeff Carpenter (R), Marshville
N.C. Senate (2-year term)
District 26
Jerry W. Tillman (R), 1207 Dogwood Lane, Archdale (i)
N.C. House (2-year term)
District 65
Jerry Carter (R), 303 Grady Road, Reidsville (i)
District 91
Kyle Hall (R), 633 W. Dalton Road, King (i)
Guilford County
Commissioners
District 5
Macon Sullivan (D), 123 Fallen Oak Road, Greensboro
Board of Education
District 3
Pat Tillman (R), 105 Homewood Ave., Greensboro (i)
District Court (District 18)
Seat 3
Ashley Watlington-Simms (D), 17 Ivy Glen Court, Greensboro
Rockingham County
Board of Education
District 1
Lorie Booth McKinney (R), 150 Bud Road, Reidsville
District 3
R. Michael Jordan (L), 439 Cascade Ave., Eden
Vickie T. McKinney (R), 319 Dogwood Drive, Eden
