Filing began Monday for most offices up for election in 2020. The filing period runs through noon Dec. 20. Terms are for four years unless noted. “R” indicates Republican, “D” is Democrat, “L” is Libertarian, “U” is unaffiliated and “I” is independent. An (i) indicates incumbent. Here’s a look at who filed Monday or Tuesday:

U.S. House

District 6 (Includes Guilford)

Bruce Davis (D), 1010 Greensboro Road, High Point

District 10 (Includes Rockingham)

David L. Johnson (R), 130 Amber Lane, Statesville

Patrick McHenry (R), 7918 Norman Court, Denver (i)

N.C. Council of State

Lieutenant governor

Chaz Beasley (D), Charlotte

Auditor

Tim Hoegemeyer (R), Fuquay-Varina

Commissioner of labor

Josh Dobson (R), Nebo

Secretary of state

E.C. Sykes (R), Raleigh

N.C. Supreme Court (8-year term)

Seat 1

Paul Newby (R), Raleigh (i)

Seat 2

Lucy Inman (D), Raleigh

N.C. Court of Appeals

Seat 5

Fred Gore (R), Fayetteville

Seat 7

Jeff Carpenter (R), Marshville

N.C. Senate (2-year term)

District 26

Jerry W. Tillman (R), 1207 Dogwood Lane, Archdale (i)

N.C. House (2-year term)

District 65

Jerry Carter (R), 303 Grady Road, Reidsville (i)

District 91

Kyle Hall (R), 633 W. Dalton Road, King (i)

Guilford County

Commissioners

District 5

Macon Sullivan (D), 123 Fallen Oak Road, Greensboro

Board of Education

District 3

Pat Tillman (R), 105 Homewood Ave., Greensboro (i)

District Court (District 18)

Seat 3

Ashley Watlington-Simms (D), 17 Ivy Glen Court, Greensboro

Rockingham County

Board of Education

District 1

Lorie Booth McKinney (R), 150 Bud Road, Reidsville

District 3

R. Michael Jordan (L), 439 Cascade Ave., Eden

Vickie T. McKinney (R), 319 Dogwood Drive, Eden

