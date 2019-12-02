nonpartisan vote buttons election generic

Filing began Monday for most offices up for election in 2020. The filing period runs through noon Dec. 20. Terms are for four years unless noted. “R” indicates Republican, “D” is Democrat, "L" is Libertarian, “U” is unaffiliated and “I” is independent. An (i) indicates incumbent. Here’s a look at who filed on Monday:

N.C. Council of State

Governor

Holly Grange (R), Raleigh

Lieutenant governor

Bill Toole (D), Charlotte

Terry Van Duyn (D), Raleigh

Yvonne Lewis Holley (D), Raleigh

Mark Robinson (R), Greensboro

Attorney general

Jim O’Neill (R), Winston-Salem

State auditor

Anthony “Tony” Wayne Street (R), 1714 Stanbury Road SW, Supply

Commissioner of agriculture

Steve Troxler (R) (i), Browns Summit

Commissioner of insurance

Mike Causey (R) (i), Raleigh

Commissioner of labor

Jessica Holmes (D), Raleigh

Pearl Burris Floyd (R), 518 E. Main St., Dallas

Secretary of state

Elaine Marshall (D) (i), Raleigh

Chad Brown (R), 2008 Lee Ellen Court, Stanley

Superintendent of public instruction

James Barrett (D), Chapel Hill

State treasurer

Matt Leatherman (D), Raleigh

N.C. Supreme Court (8-year term)

Seat 1

Cheri Beasley (D), Raleigh (i)

Seat 2

Phil Berger Jr. (R), 2107 Summit Drive, Hillsborough

Seat 4

Mark Davis (D), Raleigh (i)

Tamara Barringer (R), Raleigh

N.C. Court of Appeals (8-year term)

Seat 4

Tricia Shields (D), Cary

April C. Wood (R), 2080 Huntington Woods Drive, Lexington

Seat 5

Lora Christine Cubbage (D), Greensboro

Seat 6

Gray Styers (D), Raleigh

Chris Dillon (R), Raleigh (i)

Seat 7

Reuben F. Young (D), Raleigh

N.C. Senate (2-year term)

District 24

J.D. Wooten (D), Greensboro

Amy S. Galey (R), 233 Dr. Floyd Scott Lane, Burlington

District 27

Michael Garrett (D), 5 Bluegill Cove, Greensboro (i)

Sebastian King (R), 15 Woodstream Lane, Greensboro

District 28

Gladys A. Robinson (D), 3 Jacobs Way, Greensboro (i)

N.C. House (2-year term)

District 57

Ashton Clemmons (D), 1607 Beechtree Road, Greensboro (i)

District 58

Amos Quick (D), 529 Foxridge Road, Greensboro (i)

District 59

Nicole Quick (D), 4338 Clovelly Drive, Greensboro

Jon Hardister (R), 6427 Bellcross Trail, Whitsett (i)

District 60

Cecil Brockman (D), 1166 Roberts Lane, High Point (i)

District 61

Mary Price “Pricey” Harrison (D), Greensboro (i)

District 62

John Faircloth (R), High Point (i)

Guilford County

Commissioners

District 4

Kirk Perkins (D), 5773 Bethel Church Road, McLeansville

District 6

James Upchurch (D), 5010 Harness Lane, Colfax

District 8

Skip Alston (D), 2705 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro (i)

Board of Education

District 5

Michelle C. Bardsley (R), 3 Wildrose Court, Greensboro

District 7

Bettye Taylor Jenkins (D), Greensboro

Register of deeds

Jeff L. Thigpen (D), 5105 Leary Court, Summerfield (i)

District Court (District 18)

Seat 4

Caroline Pemberton (D), Greensboro

Seat 5

Marcus Allen Shields (D), 6209 Black Willow Drive, Greensboro (i)

Seat 7

Angela C. Foster (D), 4603 Southall Drive, Greensboro (i)

Seat 10

Tonia A. Cutchin (D), Greensboro (i)

Seat 12

Kelvin Smith (D), 201 N. Murrow Blvd., Greensboro

Gavin Reardon (D), 609 Northridge St., Greensboro

Rockingham County

Commissioners (3 seats)

Kevin Berger (R), 371 Hush Hickory Trace, Reidsville (i)

Reece Pyrtle (R), 130 Tamerlane Court, Stoneville (i)

Mark Richardson (R), 4798 Ellisboro Road, Stokesdale (i)

Register of deeds

Benjamin “Ben” Curtis (R), 420 Greenway Drive, Eden (i)

Board of Education

District 2

Ophelia Wright (D), 115 Apple Gate Drive, Reidsville

Brent Huss (R), 181 Crownover Road, Ruffin (i)

District 4

Bob Wyatt (R), 210 N. Henry St., Stoneville (i)

