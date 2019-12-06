Voting graphic

Filing began Monday for most offices up for election in 2020. The filing period runs through noon Dec. 20. Terms are for four years unless noted. “R” indicates Republican, “D” is Democrat, "L" is Libertarian, “U” is unaffiliated and “I” is independent. An (i) indicates incumbent. Here’s a look at who filed:

U.S. House (2-year term)

District 10 (Includes Rockingham)

Ralf Walters (R), 5185 Ashlyn Drive, Winston-Salem

N.C. Council of State

Lieutenant governor

Greg Gebhardt (R), Holly Springs

Guilford County

District Court (District 18)

Seat 9

Tabatha Holliday (D), Greensboro (i)

Rockingham County

Board of Education

District 4

Nadine Jansen (D), 180 Pleasant Ridge Road, Stoneville

