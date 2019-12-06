Filing began Monday for most offices up for election in 2020. The filing period runs through noon Dec. 20. Terms are for four years unless noted. “R” indicates Republican, “D” is Democrat, "L" is Libertarian, “U” is unaffiliated and “I” is independent. An (i) indicates incumbent. Here’s a look at who filed:
U.S. House (2-year term)
District 10 (Includes Rockingham)
Ralf Walters (R), 5185 Ashlyn Drive, Winston-Salem
N.C. Council of State
Lieutenant governor
Greg Gebhardt (R), Holly Springs
Guilford County
District Court (District 18)
Seat 9
Tabatha Holliday (D), Greensboro (i)
Rockingham County
Board of Education
District 4
Nadine Jansen (D), 180 Pleasant Ridge Road, Stoneville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.