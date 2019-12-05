Filing began Monday for most offices up for election in 2020. The filing period runs through noon Dec. 20. Terms are for four years unless noted. “R” indicates Republican, “D” is Democrat, "L" is Libertarian, “U” is unaffiliated and “I” is independent. An (i) indicates incumbent. Here’s a look at who filed:
U.S. House (2-year term)
District 6
Kathy Manning (D), Greensboro
N.C. Council of State
Governor
Roy Cooper (D), Raleigh (i)
Lieutenant governor
Deborah Cochran (R), Mount Airy
Allen Thomas (D), Raeford
Andy Wells (R), Hickory
Attorney general
Josh Stein (D), Raleigh (i)
Secretary of state
Michael LaPaglia (R), Raleigh
Superintendent of public instruction
Constance (Lav) Johnson (D), Charlotte
State treasurer
Ronnie Chatterji (D), Raleigh
N.C. Senate (2-year term)
District 26
Jane Ledwell Gant (D), Asheboro
District 30
Philip E. (Phil) Berger (R), 311 Pinewood Place, Eden (i)
Guilford County
Superior Court (District 18E) (8-year term)
Seat 1
Susan Elizabeth Bray (D), 1833 Banking St. B-1, Greensboro (i)
District Court (District 18)
Seat 8
Angie Fox (D), 3710 Hazel Lane, Greensboro (i)
Rockingham County
District Court (District 17A)
Seat 4
James (Tony) Grogan (R), 1405 Brookwood Drive, Reidsville (i)
