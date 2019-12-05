nonpartisan vote buttons election generic (copy)

Filing began Monday for most offices up for election in 2020. The filing period runs through noon Dec. 20. Terms are for four years unless noted. “R” indicates Republican, “D” is Democrat, "L" is Libertarian, “U” is unaffiliated and “I” is independent. An (i) indicates incumbent. Here’s a look at who filed:

U.S. House (2-year term)

District 6

Kathy Manning (D), Greensboro

N.C. Council of State

Governor

Roy Cooper (D), Raleigh (i)

Lieutenant governor

Deborah Cochran (R), Mount Airy

Allen Thomas (D), Raeford

Andy Wells (R), Hickory

Attorney general

Josh Stein (D), Raleigh (i)

Secretary of state

Michael LaPaglia (R), Raleigh

Superintendent of public instruction

Constance (Lav) Johnson (D), Charlotte

State treasurer

Ronnie Chatterji (D), Raleigh

N.C. Senate (2-year term)

District 26

Jane Ledwell Gant (D), Asheboro

District 30

Philip E. (Phil) Berger (R), 311 Pinewood Place, Eden (i)

Guilford County

Superior Court (District 18E) (8-year term)

Seat 1

Susan Elizabeth Bray (D), 1833 Banking St. B-1, Greensboro (i)

District Court (District 18)

Seat 8

Angie Fox (D), 3710 Hazel Lane, Greensboro (i)

Rockingham County

District Court (District 17A)

Seat 4

James (Tony) Grogan (R), 1405 Brookwood Drive, Reidsville (i)

