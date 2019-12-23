GREENSBORO — As she fought a second bout with pancreatic cancer, Helene Avraham-Katz decided to also pursue a dream.
So, as the chemotherapy attacked the cancerous cells in her body, she also began jotting down plans she often shared with her nurses.
She envisioned a local artists enclave of inspiring works and crafts that ranged from T-shirts to paintings that could help people get through their worst days.
She had a name: The Butterfly Effect.
“When a person decides to go through chemotherapy, it’s really hard to carry on with your normal routine or to do new things even,” said her oncologist, Dr. Steven Sorscher. “It’s a 24-hour-a-day job. But there are people who manage to do it. She’s one of them.”
The shop recently opened just off Interstate 40 in Colfax at 3319 Sandy Ridge Road, with her oncology nurses cutting the ribbon. Even as she personally greets potential customers, Avraham-Katz is still in the fight for her life.
Metastatic pancreatic cancer, which means the cancer started in the pancreas and has spread, is often detected late and has a poor prognosis. Once a month Avraham-Katz travels to Philadelphia to take part in a drug study that has shown promise in warding off new cancer cells. Daily, and especially at Hanukkah, the season of miracles, she celebrates every moment.
“I think she sort of accepted the fact that that’s what her life is going to look like,” said her husband, Boaz Avraham-Katz. “What do they say about lemons and making lemonade? We’re making a lot of lemonade.”
Season of miracles
Back in 2016, when the cancer was first discovered, doctors gave Helene Avraham-Katz a 20% to 25% chance of not waking up from surgery.
She had pain and couldn’t eat.
They saw a tumor and found pancreatic cancer, a disease that had taken her mother in 2006.
They sat there, Helene Avraham-Katz and her husband. And they developed a strategy while looking the doctor in the eye.
“It’s what do we do,” Boaz Avraham-Katz said. “How do we fight this?”
“I had way less than a 5% chance of surviving two years,” Helene Avraham-Katz said of the odds doctors had given her.
She would take chemotherapy, which lasted eight hours at a time.
“Horrible, horrible side effects,” she said.
After a six-pound weight loss, her husband started cooking organically for her and cutting her food into tiny pieces.
“And then sitting and glaring, watching me eat so I wouldn’t feed it to the dogs,” she said with a laugh. “He’s very dramatic, and it was easier to eat than to fight with him.”
She didn’t lose another pound.
Later, she underwent 28 days of radiation, which required her to wear a chemo pump. Every Sunday, while the pump was off of her, she walked a mile.
“I just wasn’t prepared to let it get me,” she said of trying to build up her strength.
The surgery that followed was successful.
“He came and he held both my hands and said you have diabetes,” Helene Avraham-Katz recalled of Sorscher, her oncologist. “You do not have a pancreas, but you don’t have cancer. He said promise me you’ll live every day to the fullest.”
She found herself waking her husband in the wee hours every morning.
“I was overwhelmed,” she said. “Why was I so lucky? I was waking up trying to decide how I was going to change the world.”
Then the cancer came back.
“I’ve got two rescue dogs, and while I was lying on the couch, my big dog would come and climb up on me,” Helene Avraham-Katz said. “She would come and lie on me and not move.”
It seemed odd until her next test.
“It came back through my lungs and that’s where she had been lying,” she said.
They took out the tumor, but it had spread — more chemotherapy.
“I needed something positive,” Helene Avraham-Katz said.
She organized a walk for juvenile diabetes research and raised more than $2,500. “I wasn’t sure if I could do it, but I needed something positive to focus on.”
She also used the time to plan her store, down to the last screw — with butterflies throughout.
Cancer’s not in charge
Sorscher suggested she look for test studies or get a second opinion from someone involved in research for BRCA positive cancer and gene mutations.
The BRCA genes, which everyone has, normally produce suppressor proteins that help protect against cancer. When there is a mutation in the gene, there is a greater risk of developing cancer.
When functioning normally, proteins help repair damage to DNA, the oncologist said. When they are not, cancer cells use another protein, called PARP (poly-ADP ribose polymerase), to grow and divide, he said.
“She has a pancreatic cancer that is relying on PARP to help it stay alive,” Sorscher said. “Left to its own devices, it would grow and spread.”
Drugs have been developed called PARP inhibitors, which do not have the side effects of chemotherapy. They have been approved to treat ovarian cancer, metastatic breast cancer and prostrate cancer in people with a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation and are being studied in pancreatic cancer.
While browsing a website on pancreatic cancer, Helene Avraham-Katz found a thread of positive stories. She read a story about a woman her age who had participated in a study on reoccurring pancreatic cancer.
Helene Avraham-Katz called the research office at Pennsylvania State University and left a message.
“They don’t make it easy for people to find these things — especially when you are feeling lousy,” she said. “It takes a lot of time and effort.”
But the doctor leading the study called her back the next day. Everything was clicking into place.
“It was meant to be,” Helene Avraham-Katz said with a smile. “My mother (from heaven) was pulling strings for me.”
When Dr. Kim Reiss-Binder called, they were soon talking like old friends.
“The first question she said to me, was “Before I ask about the cancer stuff, I want to know about you,” Helene Avraham-Katz said.
She told Reiss-Binder that all four of her grandparents died of cancer, as did both of her parents.
“I know more about cancer than I would ever want to know, and I do know cancer will always be a part of my life, but cancer will never ever be my life,” Helene Avraham-Katz told the doctor. “And that is my attitude. It’s not going to make decisions for me. I make my own decisions — and cancer is going to have to fit in with my decisions.”
She got into the study, “which is the reason I’m here today,” she said.
Every four weeks she travels to Philadelphia to the Abramson Cancer Center for her medicine and blood work.
There is no financial aid for traveling.
Friends have tried to find discounts for medical reasons, but the airlines won’t provide such discounts.
Helene Avraham-Katz found Angel Flight Mid-Atlantic, a nonprofit organization that coordinates pilots who volunteer to use their private airplanes to fly people for medical reasons.
“I’ve been once — and it’s so cool,” she said of being in the smaller plane. “My husband and my kids were having a nervous breakdown.
“I have to love it because I have no choice, it’s keeping me alive — but it is really, really cool,” she said with a grin.
But the program doesn’t operate during the winter.
Still, she counts many blessings, many miracles.
“I feel guilty,” Helene Avraham-Katz said. “How can I be so lucky? My odds weren’t odds. They weren’t worth talking about, and I’m here.”
Lots of butterflies
When she walks through the building she has filled with items, she picks up clever T-shirts, essential oil products with exotic names and one-of-a-kind pottery.
Everything is handmade or hand-embellished and the artists are often on site.
“This is for my soul,” Helene Avraham-Katz said as she walked through the room.
Butterflies are everywhere.
“This is my happy space,” she said.
She and her husband spent most of last winter going to fairs, art shows and art exhibits just to get an idea of what’s out there.
Today there are 35 vendors connected to the art enclave.
“There are people with stories just like Helene’s,” her husband said. “People who are survivors. People who have been through struggle.”
It was like the light at the end of that tunnel as she neared opening the store.
“I pinch myself every time,” Boaz Avraham-Katz said. “She did this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.