20190715g_nws_pool safety_graphic (copy)
By Tim Rickard tim.rickard@greensboro.com

Pool water can, in fact, make a person sick. A parasite can cause cryptosporidiosis, which is the leading cause of outreaks of diarrhea linked to water.

Find out more:

