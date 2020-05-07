Eanes Heating and Air Conditioning is buying gift cards to support locally owned businesses hurt by the pandemic.
If you buy a gift card from a locally owned business and upload a picture of the receipt at www.eanescomfort.com/give-back-program/, Eanes will buy and send you another gift card for the same amount, up to $50. The limit is one card per household, and the match program ends Friday, John Eanes said.
"It is our way of giving back to the community, assisting local business and saying thanks to our customers," the announcement said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.