Nerthuz

Eanes Heating and Air Conditioning is buying gift cards to support locally owned businesses hurt by the pandemic.

If you buy a gift card from a locally owned business and upload a picture of the receipt at www.eanescomfort.com/give-back-program/, Eanes will buy and send you another gift card for the same amount, up to $50. The limit is one card per household, and the match program ends Friday, John Eanes said.

"It is our way of giving back to the community, assisting local business and saying thanks to our customers," the announcement said.

