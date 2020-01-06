After rain postponements, work to renumber the exits along Business 40 in Forsyth County is expected to begin this week.
Weather permitting.
The exits are getting new signs and designations because the Business 40 designation will go away when the freeway renovation project wraps up this year.
The freeway will keep its U.S. 421 designation and be called Salem Parkway. The exit numbers are being changed to correspond with U.S. 421 mileage rather than using the consecutive numbering from 1 to 17 that Business 40 exits had.
The new signs were originally supposed to go up in December, but rain forced a delay. Putting up the signs will require some lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Work will start on the stretch between Sandy Ridge Road and U.S. 52, then shift to the western end of the freeway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.