A trooper with North Carolina Highway Patrol helps block off N.C. 68 Tuesday evening, following a bus crash.

STOKESDALE — A Guilford County resident was the driver of a bus that overturned after colliding with a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon on N.C. 68 in Rockingham County.

Around 3 p.m., Makawi Abdelgadir, 59, was driving south on the highway in a private bus registered to First Student Inc. to an after-school program in Stokesdale, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol. Eighteen students from Huntsville Elementary School were on the the bus heading toward a learning center. 

Harvey Newcomb, 58, of Rockingham County, was driving a 1989 Chevrolet pickup truck north on the highway when troopers say he went left-of-center and collided with the bus. 

The bus traveled off the road to the right, struck a ditch, and a sign. The bus came back onto the road, traveled off the road to the left, went down an embankment, and overturned.

All students, the bus driver, the adult passenger, and Newcomb were taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no charges have been made. However, the investigation remains ongoing to determine the exact cause.

