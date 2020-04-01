BURLINGTON - A man with extensive burns was rushed to a UNC hospital early Wednesday after firefighters responded to a fire in the 2700 block of Maple Avenue.
The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Wednesday with the first units from Burlington Fire Department arriving on scene within two to three minutes, a news release said.
Firefighters treated the burn victim until paramedics arrived, as other firefighters worked to put out the blaze engulfing a barn behind a residence.
The fire was under control in just over 30 minutes, the release said.
A spokesman for the fire department said he received an update later in the morning that the man who received significant burns was in stable condition. No additional details were released.
The structure and contents were a total loss. Burlington Fire Department was assisted by Alamance County EMS and the Burlington Police Department. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
