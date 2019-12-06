Dianna Wood speaks with Kelly Clarkson

This screen grab shows Dianna Wood speaking with talkshow host Kelly Clarkson about using a powerwasher to create art. Wood's segment  airs during "The Kelly Clarkson Show" at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, on WXLV-Channel 45.

 Screengrab of video provided by "The Kelly Clarkson Show"

BURLINGTON — Dianna Wood turned a dirty driveway into a beautiful piece of art. Her tool? A power washer.

Wood's art — and her unusual method of creating it — went viral. This afternoon she talks about how it all started with singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" airs at 4 p.m. on WXLV-Channel 45.

Check out photos of Wood's work on her blog.

