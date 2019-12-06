BURLINGTON — Dianna Wood turned a dirty driveway into a beautiful piece of art. Her tool? A power washer.
Wood's art — and her unusual method of creating it — went viral. This afternoon she talks about how it all started with singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson.
"The Kelly Clarkson Show" airs at 4 p.m. on WXLV-Channel 45.
Check out photos of Wood's work on her blog.
