Beneath her beauty is a whole lot of bravery.
Diagnosed with sickle cell anemia before birth, Jahzara Thompson faced daily challenges most children don't have to think about. Don't get too hot, or too cold. Or play sports. Or swim.
Sickle cell anemia misshapes red blood cells, which affects the level of oxygen carried through the body and can cause pain, fatigue and other symptoms. In December 2016, doctors used a stem-cell transplant to cure the Burlington girl's blood disorder, said her mother, Denise Faulk.
Now 14, Jahzara has achieved a different kind of milestone by being selected as part of Triad Goodwill's YOUnique 2019 Student Model Search.
Jahzara is among 20 student models from Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham and Alamance counties who will appear in promotional materials for Triad Goodwill during the 2019-2020 school year.
"After all I have been through and have overcome, it feels great to be taking my first step into modeling and becoming part of a regional campaign for Goodwill," Jahzara said.
"She was really excited because that's her dream, to be a model," Faulk said.
Jahzara's journey to better health involved months in and out of the hospital and away from her school. As a result, she continues to be home-schooled and is working to stay on pace with classmates.
The teenager also is legally blind. Vision problems are associated with sickle cell anemia and albinism, another condition she has. It's genetic and causes the skin, hair or eyes to have little to no color.
"It was hard," Faulk said of watching her daughter battle through years of pain. She said they are thankful to God and to Duke's pediatric bone-marrow-transplant team of doctors, nurses and support staff for Jahzara's good health.
Since the transplant, Jahzara is able to live a normal life, and she loves basketball and swimming, Faulk said.
Teresa Smith, marketing director for Triad Goodwill, said they appreciate Jahzara's unique sense of style.
"We had no idea about the adversity she had faced so early in life, and hearing about her story was inspiring," Smith said.
Because Jahzara has overcome so much, her mother believes, she is especially compassionate toward others.
"She has a big heart," Faulk said. "She loves helping people."
