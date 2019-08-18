BURLINGTON — Authorities are asking the public's help with finding a woman last seen in June.
On Saturday afternoon, the Burlington Police Department received a missing person report on 45-year-old Patricia Macchia, according to a news release from police.
Macchia is white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Macchia was last seen by a friend on June 30. She was wearing a gray shirt, black shorts and gray tennis shoes. There is no indication that foul play is involved, police said in the release.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Macchia is asked to contact police at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous tips, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637, both with possible cash rewards.