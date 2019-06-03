BURLINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help with locating a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing last week.
Kenyon Leathers was last seen at 8 a.m. Friday, Burlington police said in a news release.
Investigators have received information that Kenyon is possibly in the Durham. Leathers is described as black with light skin and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white horizontal-striped shirt with black basketball shorts.
Anyone with information about Kenyon's whereabouts is asked to contact police at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.