BURLINGTON — Police need help finding a missing woman.
Tammy Rene Albright-Coreil, 48, was reported missing at 10:48 a.m. Friday by her mother and step-father.
She was last seen on Tuesday.
Albright-Coreil does not have a vehicle but has been known to travel up and down the east coast by bus.
Albright-Coreil is 5'5, weighs 130 pounds and has short red/brown hair.
Burlington Police asks anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the department at 336-229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.
