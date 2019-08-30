Tammy Albright-Coreil

BURLINGTON — Police need help finding a missing woman.

Tammy Rene Albright-Coreil, 48, was reported missing at 10:48 a.m. Friday by her mother and step-father. 

She was last seen on Tuesday. 

Albright-Coreil does not have a vehicle but has been known to travel up and down the east coast by bus. 

Albright-Coreil is 5'5, weighs 130 pounds and has short red/brown hair. 

Burlington Police asks anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the department at 336-229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100. 

