fire graphic
News & Record

BURLINGTON — A light used to heat a dog's outdoor living space sparked a fire and an estimated $15,000 worth of damages, fire officials said. 

At 12:40 p.m. Sunday the Burlington Police Department responded to 528 Hillcrest Avenue after a neighbor saw flames coming from the rear of a house and called 911. 

The same neighbor rescued the dog from the fire. 

Firefighters responded within three minutes and found fire and heavy smoke from the rear corner of the house, but were able to put the flames out within minutes. 

Fire officials said the flames damaged the exterior of the house, including melted vinyl siding and destroyed a deck. 

The homeowners were not displaced. 

Burlington Fire Department said the light had been improperly placed to heat the area for the dog and reminds residents to follow manufacturer's instructions when using portable heating devices including lamps and space heaters. 

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments