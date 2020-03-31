generic lights.jpg

BURLINGTON - Police say a 24-year-old man died at the scene of a car accident Monday night.

Juan Martin Basurto was identified by police as the only person in the vehicle when it crashed at approximately 9:15 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Basurto was driving north on South Sellars Mill Road when the vehicle traveled across the center line and across all lanes before leaving the roadway, the release said. No other vehicles were involved in the accident near the intersection with North Church Street.

Police said they are investigating the cause of the crash.

Alamance County EMS, Alamance County Rescue and the Burlington Fire Department responded to the scene to assist.

Police ask anyone with information about this accident to call them at 336-229-3500.

