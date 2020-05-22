BURLINGTON - Police announced today that a 60-year-old man who walked away from a group home Wednesday morning was found in good health.
Jerome Walter Wallace was safely returned to the group home that reported him missing, according to a news release from Burlington police.
Police had issued a silver alert early Wednesday after staff at the group home in the 200 block of Union Avenue had reported Wallace missing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.