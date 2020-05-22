Jerome Walter Wallace.jpg

Jerome Walter Wallace

 Courtesy of Burlington Police Department

BURLINGTON - Police announced today that a 60-year-old man who walked away from a group home Wednesday morning was found in good health.

Jerome Walter Wallace was safely returned to the group home that reported him missing, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Police had issued a silver alert early Wednesday after staff at the group home in the 200 block of Union Avenue had reported Wallace missing.

