BURLINGTON — An elderly, wheelchair-bound man pulled from an apartment fire early Friday was pronounced dead at the scene.
The first firefighters arrived in two minutes of being dispatched to the blaze in the 1700 block of Whitsett Street, Burlington fire officials said in a news release. When firefighters arrived about 7:30 a.m., they found the apartment in heavy flames and were told someone was still inside.
Firefighters quickly found the man and removed him from the apartment, officials said in the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity has not been released.
A female occupant was able to make it out of the fire unharmed before fire and EMS personnel arrived, according to the news release. Her identity also was not released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Damage estimates are substantial to the structure with additional information available at a later time, fire officials said in the release. The fire damage was limited to one apartment unit.
The Burlington Fire Department was assisted by Alamance County EMS, Burlington Police Department, Piedmont Natural Gas, Duke Energy, and the American Red Cross.
