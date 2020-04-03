BURLINGTON - A firefighter was taken to Moses Cone Hospital early Friday after firefighters fell through a floor and into the basement of a burning home while making sure no one was inside, fire officials said.
As the first firefighters on scene at 3:35 a.m. Friday, they believed someone was still inside the home in the 2600 block of Amherst Court, according to a news release from Burlington Fire Department. The home was fully engulfed in flames.
Additional fire crews quickly rescued the crew in distress. The firefighter taken to the hospital by Alamance County EMS had non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. The home's occupant was later located outside and was uninjured.
The first firefighters arrived at the home within three minutes of the time they were dispatched. Damage estimates to the home are substantial and the cause of the fire is being investigated, the release said.
The injured firefighter was released from the hospital and is now resting at home, a spokesman for the department said later Friday morning.
Hours earlier, Burlington firefighters responded to a house fire at approximately 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Tillman Street.
When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the home and brought the fire under control in less than 30 minutes. The residents had safely left the house.
Damage estimates are $70,000 for the structure and $10,000 for the contents. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, fire officials said.
