BURLINGTON — A fire early this morning left several apartment units uninhabitable, according to a release from the Burlington Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the fire 607 Tracy Drive at about 5:20 a.m. The first units arrived in slightly more than three minutes and found smoke coming from the eaves of the apartment building, according to the release. All the occupants had evacuated the building. Firefighters entered the structure, found fire in the walls and conducted extensive operations to extinguish the fire and hot spots, according to the release. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and it was brought under control in about 30 minutes.
The damage is estimated at $100,000 to the structure and $10,000 to its contents. Displaced residents did not require the aid of the American Red Cross. Burlington Fire Department was assisted by Duke Energy.
