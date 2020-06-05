BURLINGTON — In response to COVID-19, the city said Friday it has called off the annual July 3rd in the Park celebration.
City officials said they decided to cancel the event, which is hosted by the Burlington Recreation and Parks' B-town Events division, in light of executive orders by the governor over the pandemic and health concerns over holding such a large event, according to a news release.
The city said the annual event draws about 5,000 people to Burlington City Park as well as several thousand others that line the streets, private parking lots and lawns of other businesses and schools surrounding the park.
Event leaders talked with other municipalities, the N.C. Recreation and Parks Association, recreation staff and the Burlington police and fire departments before deciding to cancel, according to the release.
Residents will still get a chance to celebrate the holiday. The B-town Events division will be contributing to Independence Day celebrations taking place at home.
Fourth of July celebration kits, available for school-aged children, will include items to wear, wave, craft and snack on. The kit will also include a coupon for a special treat from some of the local businesses usually present at July 3rd in the Park.
The city said the American Red Cross blood drive associated with the event will still take place on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.