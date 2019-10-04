GREENSBORO — A surprise prank left one local reporter looking a bit "bugged out" at Thursday's Guilford County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Longtime Rhino Times reporter Scott Yost jumped from his seat near the beginning of the meeting and used a rolled up paper to swat at something he found under his computer bag, drawing laughs.  

Turns out, Chairman Alan Branson had placed a large, dead cricket there as a prank.

"Just all in a little fun and games, stir it up a bit," Branson said Friday. 

In a slightly self-deprecating article on the Rhino's website, Yost wrote about being "extremely alarmed to see the creature sitting there."

"The reporter instinctively lunged back from the table, and, not sure what to do — and not knowing the creature was dead — contemplated his options." 

Branson, who often jokes around with Yost at meetings, said Friday the cricket was not part of any previously initiated prank war. 

But it sounds like he's bracing himself.

"I'm sure payback may be hell," Branson said. "You never know." 

