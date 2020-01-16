GREENSBORO — A head-on wreck Thursday afternoon killed a Browns Summit man and seriously injured two others, police said.
Michael Allen Clark, 64, was driving north on Yanceyville Road about 3 p.m. when his 1998 Mazda Protege crossed the center line and collided with a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, police said in a news release. Clark died at the site of the wreck, police said.
Kenneth Cornell Gregory, 72, of Greensboro and his passenger were taken to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries, police said.
