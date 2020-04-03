GREENSBORO — The opening show for the inaugural Broadway season at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been rescheduled.
Performances of "BEAUTIFUL — The Carole King Musical," which were originally scheduled for late May, have been moved to Nov. 3-8.
“We have made extraordinary efforts to make sure our 16,200 Season Seat Members still get to see this gem of a show," Matt Brown, coliseum complex managing director, said in a release. "We’re thrilled that because the new dates are this fall, our inaugural Broadway season will not lose a show. We have to thank both the producers of the show and our partners at Nederlander and PFM for helping us insure that rescheduling this show for this inaugural season was a priority during this unprecedented time for our industry."
At this time, no other shows in the Broadway season have been rescheduled.
Season Seat Members and single ticket purchasers should hold onto their current tickets which will be honored at the new date. The days of the week will match up to the original days — Tuesday through Sunday evening — so ticket holders will attend the performance on the day of the week for which they originally purchased.
The grand opening of the new arts center, along with a growing number of its scheduled performances, have been postponed or canceled because of a government ban on large gatherings to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
