GREENSBORO — The city’s first round of loose-leaf collection begins Nov. 12 and ends Dec. 23, subject to inclement weather delays.

The second collection begins Dec. 27 and ends Jan. 25, 2020. For more information, visit here.

Property owners should follow these tips:

• Rake leaves to the edge of your yard behind the curb. Do not put leaves in the street or on the sidewalk.

• Remove sticks, rocks, and other debris that may damage City equipment.

• Do not park vehicles on, in front of, or near leaves.

• Check the interactive map to find out where your neighborhood is on the leaf collection schedule.

• Residents may also use the city’s year-round yard waste program to dispose of leaves. Put them at the curb in clear plastic bags or a plastic or metal garbage can on your regular trash collection day.

The collected leaves are made into compost to fertilize City gardens and landscaped areas.

Residents may purchase the compost for $20 per truckload at the White Street Landfill, 2503 White St., 336-373-7658.

