GREENSBORO — A senior living community on New Garden Road is the latest congregate living setting in Guilford County to experience an outbreak of coronavirus, according to a state report released Friday.
Brighton Gardens of Greensboro, a Sunrise Senior Living community, has six staff members and 14 residents who have tested positive for the highly contagious virus, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Brighton Gardens posted information about its coronavirus precautions on its website at sunriseseniorliving.com. Before the outbreak, staff had already taken such steps as serving meals in each resident's suite to promote social distancing, the company said.
Among other precautions, the senior living community restricted nonessential visitors, modified programs and activities, initiated screening protocol for symptoms, and distributed personal protective equipment for residents and staff, the company said.
"Despite our best infection control efforts, however, the reality is that additional cases will occur," the company said. "We are collaborating with local and state health departments for their guidance on effective prevention measures and to support the health and safety of all of our residents and team members."
All staff and residents were offered testing for COVID-19, a Sunrise Senior Living spokeswoman told the News & Record by phone Friday evening.
It's unclear how many residents are currently residing at Brighton Gardens of Greensboro. The company does not release occupancy numbers.
Such outbreaks are included in the state's twice weekly report on COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living facilities. An outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases.
The report lists the following ongoing outbreaks in Guilford County:
• Maple Grove: 11 cases (residents only) and no deaths. No change since Tuesday's report.
• Camden Health and Rehabilitation: 50 cases (14 staff members and 36 residents) and six resident deaths. Total cases increased by three (residents) since Tuesday's report.
• Clapp's Nursing Center: 84 cases (63 residents and 21 staff members) and 15 resident deaths. Total cases increased by eight (residents) since Tuesday's report.
• Malachi House II: Three cases (residents only); no deaths. Unchanged since Tuesday.
• Piedmont Christian Home: 53 cases (42 residents and 11 staff members); two resident deaths. Total cases increased by 14 since Tuesday's report (three staff, 11 residents).
