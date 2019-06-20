GREENSBORO — It was just one-tenth of an acre, but that triangle of land along Battleground Avenue had served as a buffer between the neighborhood and businesses for decades.
So when a company bought the old PNC Bank property and sought to rezone that little slice of land next to her home, Jennifer Leung fought back.
By the time the issue got to City Council on Tuesday, Leung and the company had reached a compromise.
It all started when ALB Enterprise Holdings, whose principal owners are the owners of Mythos Grill, bought the bank property at 2301 Battleground Ave. The company intends to tear down the bank and build a shopping center, which would include a relocated Mythos Grill.
Leung, whose property sits adjacent to the bank building, wasn’t concerned by that. But she took issue when the new owners requested that a corner of their property be changed from residential to commercial.
It's a unique situation. The majority of the property has been zoned commercial for decades — except for a small wooded corner. It's about a tenth of an acre bordering Leung’s home and Markland Drive, a holdover from a time when the city used such zoning to create buffers between businesses and neighborhoods.
Leung and some of her Guilford Hills neighbors feared the new zoning would ruin the buffer between the business and the neighborhood and bring down the property value of their homes.
The redevelopment of the property also requires a privacy fence on the shared property line, which would run uncomfortably close along Leung’s driveway. Leung said it would make it difficult to open a car door on that side of the drive.
So Leung started a community campaign called Save R-5 — a reference to the residential-zoned corner of the Battleground Avenue property. She had T-shirts printed and distributed yard signs to residents and businesses.
In April, the Guilford County zoning board was split on whether to OK the rezoning. The decision then fell to City Council.
However, between April and Tuesday, Leung and the business owners reached a compromise.
“I’m very thankful that we’ve come to a resolution. Everybody’s getting what they want. There’s some middle ground,” Leung said.
ALB agreed to keep a 25-foot wooded buffer between Leung’s property and Markland Avenue.
Another condition of the new zoning is to prohibit access to the new business from Markland Drive.
Leung is also getting a little breathing room along her driveway. ALB agreed to sell Leung about 617 square feet of their property, which will give her an extra 6 feet along the shared property line.
Leung backed off her fight to Save R-5 and the council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the rezoning.
She's happy with the compromise.
“I don’t think I would have gotten to this point without the support of many neighbors, many subdivisions and many businesses,” Leung said.