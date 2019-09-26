GREENSBORO — If you like to take Spring Garden Street to and from downtown, you'll have to find another route during the next several months for at least part of the drive.

Starting first thing Monday, work crews will close a two-block section between South Edgeworth and South Spring streets to allow for maintenance and repair work on the Freeman Mill bridges overhead.

"This two-block section of Spring Garden Street is expected to remain closed until the end of this year," city officials said Thursday in a news release.

The Downtown Greenway will remain open for pedestrians through the work zone. But the greenway's adjoining Morehead parking lot will be closed to the public so that construction equipment can be stored there.

In the news release, city officials said they will post detour signs and encouraged motorists to "use alternate routes to avoid the work area."

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Taft Wireback at 336-373-7100 and follow @TaftWirebackNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments