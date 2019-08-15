GREENSBORO — Braving the heat, hundreds lined up outside a Goodwill job fair Thursday — many with hopes of getting hired at Amazon's new fulfillment facility in Kernersville.
“I’m here for Amazon,” proclaimed Jordan Kelso, who worked for the company when she lived in Florida. “I loved Amazon.”
The online retail giant plans to employ 1,000 for the facility, but hiring won't begin until next year. Representatives were at the fair to talk about positions at the company's fulfillment center in the Raleigh-Durham area.
“I’m interested in Amazon, but I want to see what else is here,” said Eddetta Hampton of Greensboro who has been unemployed since October 2018.
Amazon was among 30 employers with booths at the fair. Hundreds lined up outside Greensboro Christian Church on Yanceyville Street in 90-degree heat prior to the doors opening at noon.
“We had no idea it was going to turn out this way,” said Demeterius Morgan, a community and business engagement manager with Goodwill.
Morgan said the job fair is typically held at the Greensboro Coliseum, but Goodwill decided to take the event into the community.
“We did not expect this many people," Morgan said.
Tesha Harris drove from Reidsville with her children Ebony Dickerson and Jay Bird, who were also job hunting. They were interested in three of the bigger employers at the job fair.
“We came for Amazon, Marriott and UPS,” Dickerson explained.
While Amazon was front and center for the event, other employers were eager to talk to potential hires.
“We’re looking for somewhere around 30 to 35 people,” said Chantel Hollen, a human resources manager with a food-service company called Sodexo.
Jennaveve Drushel with Rhino Sports, a company that provides staffing for sports venues, was at the Goodwill fair to hire for a range of positions.
“We are hiring for part-time ushers, ticket-takers and security staff,” Drushel said.
She said Rhino needs at least 200 people to help out at Duke’s home football games. Starting pay is $10 an hour with opportunities to travel to away games.
Mountaire, which raises and processes chickens, was looking for general labor positions at its plant near Siler City.
Job seeker Robert Walker was at the fair with hopes of becoming a driver for Amazon Flex, a program in which the company pays local drivers to deliver Prime packages. Walker was a Flex driver for about six months before Amazon closed its Greensboro pickup sites last year.
“I’m assuming they’re going to start that part up once they open up this warehouse,” Walker said.