A Guilford County man died Monday following an illness from a rare “brain-eating” amoeba after swimming in Fantasy Lake Water Park in Cumberland County.
Attorney Justin Plummer of Greensboro identified the victim as Eddie Gray, the Associated Press reported. Plummer said in an email that he represents Gray’s wife and estate.
The infection was caused by the amoeba naturally present in warm freshwater during the summer, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement. Gray became sick after swimming in the lake in Hope Mills on July 12.
Gray went to the lake with a group from Sedge Garden United Methodist Church in Kernersville, WRAL reported.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that Gray’s death was caused by Naegleria fowleri, a single-celled organism known as the “brain-eating” amoeba. It can be fatal if forced up the nose, but doesn’t cause injury if a person swallows it.
The symptoms are severe headache, fever, nausea and vomiting. Other symptoms includes a stiff neck, seizures and coma. The amoeba can cause severe illness up to nine days after exposure.
Infection due to Naegleria fowleria is rare, with only five cases reported in North Carolina between 1962 and 2018.
“I would like to first express my sincere, condolences to the family of this individual, said Duane Holder, Cumberland County’s interim health director and an assistant county manager. “We encourage everyone to use precaution when swimming, diving or water-skiing in warm water freshwater lakes.”
The amoeba cannot be eliminated from fresh water lakes, but state health officials recommend the following precautions:
- Limit the amount of water going up your nose. Hold your nose shut, use nose clips or keep your head above water when participating in warm freshwater-related activities.
- Avoid water-related activities in warm freshwater during periods of high-water temperatures and low water levels.
- Avoid digging in or stirring up the sediment while taking part in water-related activities in shallow, warm freshwater areas.