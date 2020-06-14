GREENSBORO — Have you heard about the Bourbon virus? No, it’s not related to the coronavirus, but scientists are concerned about this potentially deadly tick-borne disease.
And there’s evidence that ticks in North Carolina are carrying it.
Blood samples taken from deer in New Hanover and Stanly counties in 2014 show antibodies to the virus, indicating ticks here are carrying the disease, according to a letter published recently in the North Carolina Medical Journal.
“It is likely a virus that is circulating in North Carolina to some degree,” said Dr. Carl Williams, the state’s Public Health veterinarian. “It’s been identified in Kansas and Missouri and now in North Carolina, and I’d be hard-pressed to imagine it’s not in between,” said Williams, a co-author of the letter. Thus far, no human cases of the Bourbon virus disease have been reported in North Carolina.
The virus was first detected in a man from Bourbon County, Kansas, (hence the virus’ name) after his death in 2014, according to an article published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The man, who had several tick bites and an engorged tick on his shoulder, suffered multiple organ failure and died 11 days after falling ill.
And, in 2017, a Missouri state park employee died from complications from the virus, according to eMissourian.com. At the time, only five cases of Bourbon virus had been diagnosed in the U.S.
Maggie Silver, a health communication specialist for the CDC, said it’s unclear how widespread the virus is.
“It has likely been present for a long time, but we are just now becoming aware of it,” Silver said in an email. “Now that we’ve discovered the virus, we are trying to determine how much of a public health burden it is.”
People diagnosed with Bourbon virus disease have shown symptoms such as fever, tiredness, rash, headache, other body aches, nausea and vomiting, according to the CDC. They also had low blood counts for cells that fight infection and help prevent bleeding.
“It’s conceivable that there have been unrecognized cases that physicians thought were ehrlichiosis (another tick-borne illness) and — because no diagnostic work had been developed — that they were unrecognized,” Williams said. Physicians now can request a patient be tested by the CDC for the Bourbon virus, he said.
“Historic tick-borne illness will respond to doxycycline,” Williams said, “but if it doesn’t respond to antibiotic treatment, that’s when you would start to think about something like Bourbon virus.”
No specific medications or therapies currently exist for the disease, according to the CDC’s website, leaving physicians helpless to do much but treat its symptoms.
Williams said the lone star tick is the most likely vector, or carrier of the illness — a species common in North Carolina and throughout much of the southeastern United States.
“The key thing is ticks are common in North Carolina,” Williams said, noting that cases of tick-borne diseases in North Carolina have been increasing over the past several years.
“Tick-borne illness, like rickettsiosis or ehrlichiosis and Lyme disease also occur here and we remind people every year to take preventive measures.”
In spring and summer, when ticks are most active, Williams recommends using insect repellents containing DEET on exposed skin and checking for ticks when you come inside.
“And that includes not only when you go hiking in a park or in the woods, but even in your backyard,” he said. “I live in Raleigh, and I can pick up lone star ticks in my backyard.”
So checking for ticks, which can be brushed or washed away before they attach, is an important habit to adopt.
Williams also recommended wearing permethrin-treated clothing.
“(Ticks) like to crawl up to areas where there are folds in the skin or where your clothing is tight against your skin,” he said. “That’s why if you treat your shorts with permethrin, they’re not going to be able to make that journey. They’ll fall off before they can find a place to attach.”
Permethrin is an EPA approved insect repellant used to treat fabric, said Jason Griffin, president of Insect Shield International. The Greensboro-based company sells a 6-ounce can of permethrin spray for $9.95 to consumers to treat clothing for at home.
“Ticks and other insects as well prefer to stay away from (permethrin), but it has no odor or any impact on humans,” Griffin said.
The company also sells pretreated clothing and will treat personal clothing — individual pieces or by bulk — that is sent to the company for a fee. The permethrin is tightly bound to the fabric and can last through 70 washes, according to the company’s website. Although permethrin adheres to fibers such as cotton and synthetics, like nylon or polyester, it does not work with water-repellent garments, such as Gore-tex, Griffin said.
Williams said people also should remember to protect their pets from ticks, not only for the pet’s sake, but because the ticks can crawl onto their human companions. And all the experts said prevention is the best defense.
“The best way to protect yourself from Bourbon virus and other more common tickborne diseases like Lyme disease, is to prevent tick bites,” Silver said in an email.
