GREENSBORO — Hey 1978, it’s 2019 calling.
If you can tear yourself away from the prime-time soap “Dallas,” put down that spoonful of Cinnamon Life and turn off “Van Halen,” we’d like to talk to you about this “Symbols of Magic, Amulets and Talismans” book that magically appeared here.
A copy of the book, overdue by 41 years, was returned by mail recently to the Greensboro Public Library.
Photos that the library posted on Facebook show the book sports a cover with a drawing of some sort of wizard or shaman. In one photo, the original library card sleeve attached to the inside cover shows the book belonged to the Benjamin Branch.
The due date? April 3, 1978.
Based on the 5 cents-per-day fine (Sundays included) printed on the card sleeve, the overdue fine, not counting inflation, would be about $750.
It’s no wonder the book was returned anonymously.
The 1977 book by Clifford Lindsey Alderman examines the history and use of charms. An online Kirkus Review of the book is lukewarm at best, saying, “the information is poorly organized and unevenly detailed.”
Because of its deteriorated condition, “Symbols of Magic, Amulets and Talismans” won’t be reshelved, the Greensboro Public Library said on Facebook. It probably would’ve been removed from circulation years ago, the library said.
While 41 years is a long time, there have been older overdue books at libraries around the country. In February, a Maryland Library received a book overdue by 73 years.