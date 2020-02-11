Mike Bloomberg will hold a small rally Thursday morning at Campus Gas restaurant in Winston-Salem to kick off the first day of early voting in North Carolina, according to his campaign and the restaurant’s ownership.
The billionaire former mayor of New York City will appear in Winston-Salem at 7:30 a.m., with doors opening at 7 a.m. The rally is scheduled to end at 8:30.
Attendance at the rally will be limited to about 90 people, which is capacity for the restaurant, according to Campus Gas General Manager and Owner Ben Ingold. People can RSVP for the event at Bloomberg's website.
Ingold said the campaign approached the restaurant about the event and rented the space.
After concluding in Winston-Salem, Bloomberg will head to his Greensboro field office, 300 S. Elm St., for a 9:30 a.m. appearance. Doors open in Greensboro at 9 a.m.
Thursday’s visit will be Bloomberg’s third to the state, and he will end his day with an appearance in Raleigh.
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, will make an appearance on his behalf at N.C. A&T University’s Dudley Building. The Biden campaign’s website described Owens as one of Biden’s longtime political advisers. Owens is scheduled to be on campus between 12:45 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist and an apparent front-runner for the party’s nomination, will hold two rallies in North Carolina on Friday, one in Durham and another in Charlotte.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Biden was polling at 25% in North Carolina, a nine point advantage over Sanders, who is in second at 16%, according to FiveThirtyEight polling data. Bloomberg is in third with 14%, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is the only other candidate in double digits polling, with 12%.
However, FiveThirtyEight shows Biden experiencing a precipitous drop in North Carolina polling since Feb. 1, having lost nearly 7.5 points since the start of the month. Biden suffered a widely unexpected defeat in the Iowa Caucuses, finishing fourth behind Pete Buttigieg, Sanders and Warren.
Bloomberg is focusing his attention on the Super Tuesday states, having spent more than $300 million on political advertising alone.
