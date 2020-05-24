GREENSBORO — With everyone staying at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus, there have been fewer travelers on commercial airlines and fewer flights.
Not only has that hurt the airlines, but also its suppliers, including a small local manufacturer of parts for those airlines.
“New orders for our parts are on hold or are canceled,” said Ron Foust, co-owner of Southeastern Plastics.
While the company waits for planes to get back into the air and for those orders to start flowing again, it has created a side business to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. It is making sneeze guards and vapor-barrier screens for offices and retailers to protect workers and staff from the potentially dangerous aerosol particles.
“It's to supplement our business until the aerospace industry recovers," Foust said.
Foust owns and operates the company with his brother David Foust. Their father Al Foust started the business out of his garage in 1982 and is still actively involved. Southeastern Plastics makes plastic parts for commercial airline seats. In the late 1980s, the company moved into a new manufacturing facility where it has remained for over 30 years.
Anybody that takes a flight sits on a seat with parts made in Greensboro, Foust said.
Changing focus wasn’t hard to do. The company had already been making lab equipment for one customer and had experience with the materials and processes to make the see-through plastic barriers. They sell them to banks and retailers.
“It’s just another layer of protection that helps people feel more comfortable,” Foust said.
The spin-off business is called Clearly Between. Unlike manufacturers of large vapor barriers that have to be installed, the company sells free-standing sneeze guards that can be assembled in a matter of minutes. Because they are free standing, they can be placed wherever one is needed and are easy to clean. They are available at clearlybetween.com.
In just two weeks, the company sold 50 sneeze guards, including several to dentist offices.
Foust said they may expand making larger barriers for use in the manufacturing and food processing industries.
Foust is grateful he was able to find another focus for his company and keep his staff of six working.
“It’s pretty vital right now because it looks like the aerospace business, particularly commercial airlines and business travel, is going to be a long time in recovery,” Foust said. “It could be a year to two years before it gets back to anywhere close to where it was pre-virus.”
