For the first time since 1977, Amherst College is looking for a men’s basketball coach. Bishop McGuinness alumnus Aaron Toomey hopes he’s the right man for the job.
Amherst announced today that longtime coach Dave Hixon was retiring after guiding the Mammoths for 42 seasons and winning 826 games and two NCAA Division III championships. The second of those titles came in 2013, with two-time Division III player of the year Toomey playing point guard.
After going to Spain to play professional basketball in 2014, Toomey suffered a fractured skull that ended his career. The Greensboro native returned to Amherst while recovering and took a position as an assistant coach at his alma mater, where he served in that role until September 2019.
That’s when Hixon decided to take a one-year leave of absence from coaching the Mammoths to catch up with former Amherst players and to spend time with his ailing father, Will. Toomey was named interim head coach for the 2019-20 season and guided the Mammoths to an 18-8 record.
Late last week, Hixon told school officials that he was retiring.
“I don’t know when it ever becomes not his program,” Toomey said of Hixon. “He spent 42 years building what it is now, and it will continue to be his program for a long time. Whomever is fortunate enough to be the next guy will certainly have a great program to take over because of him.”
Toomey said the timeline to find Hixon's successor “is kind of up in the air, mostly because of the (COVID-19) virus and everything that’s going on and the limitations that puts on everyone. But they’re going to do their best to have a national search and do that as quickly and as efficiently as possible.”
Toomey, 27, has made it clear that he wants the job.
“Amherst College has become home to me,” he said today. “This program means a ton to me in a lot of different ways. This is somewhere I want to be, and I’d love to be here for a long time.”
Toomey’s season as interim head coach ended in disappointment, with a 65-61 loss to Colby in a semifinal of the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) tournament.
“With a little distance from the season, there were so many positive things to look back on,” said Toomey, who was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Under Armour 30-Under-30 list of top young coaches in 2018. “The team grew a lot throughout the year, and we won eight of our last 10 games and had some big wins late. … In a way, that makes it even more disappointing, because I thought if we snuck into the (NCAA Division III) tournament we had the ability to beat anybody.”
Still, it was a “special” year for Toomey, he said, because all but one of the players on the Mammoth’s roster were guys he had recruited. During the course of the season, Toomey “learned a ton about myself, both on and off the court."
Toomey wants the chance to learn more at his alma mater, but he knows the Amherst job is an attractive one because of the school’s prestigious academic reputation and because of the men’s basketball program’s tradition of success.
“One of the things that makes what Coach Hixon did so special is that there are a lot of guys out there who have gone on to do great things,” Toomey said. “I think I’ve put myself in a good position, but there are some unbelievable candidates out there who have ties to Amherst and there will be some unbelievable candidates who don’t have ties to Amherst.”
