A new report by the National Audubon Society found that nearly two-thirds of North American bird species are at risk, including more than 200 species that breed, winter and migrate through North Carolina.
The Audubon Society report, “Survival by Degrees: 389 Bird Species on the Brink,” concludes that increasing temperatures can alter the distribution of plants and other animals that birds need for nesting, protection and food.
Most of the climate-vulnerable birds in our state are forest dwellers, found at mid- to higher elevations. Hotter spring temperatures will lead to dryer forests, putting pressure on both forest dwelling birds and their food supplies, the study says.
Nationally, threats to bird populations include losing habitats along the coast due to a rising sea level, Great Lakes level changes, urbanization, cropland expansion, drought, extreme spring heat, fire weather and heavy rain.
Audubon scientists studied 604 North American bird species using 140 million bird records. They created a website where you can enter your ZIP code to see how climate change affects the birds in your immediate area.
The 11 birds shown here are classified as high-vulnerability species in Guilford County. The study designated 17 species as moderate vulnerability, 17 low vulnerability and 54 as stable.
To check out your area, click here and enter your ZIP code.
