State lawmakers cleared Wednesday a bill that, for an indefinite period of time, permits the wearing of masks during a declared public-health emergency.
Without the continuing authorization, it would have again become illegal on Aug. 1 to wear a mask in public settings. That 1952 statute was aimed at the KKK.
Senate Bill 232 also includes language that would repeal any law making death investigation records confidential once they are sent to a medical examiner.
SB232 passed 43-4 in the Senate and 102-2 in the House. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to sign the bill.
Passage of SB232 was overshadowed Wednesday by the five failed veto override attempts by Republican legislative leaders.
The face mask language allows for the continuing wearing of one in public "for the purpose of ensuring the physical health or safety of the wearer or others."
The wearer of the face mask would still have to remove it upon request of a law-enforcement officer during a traffic stop, and when the officer "has reasonable suspicion or probable cause during a criminal investigation."
The initial version of SB232 contained language to remove any civil or criminal liability from business owners and operators for adhering to a governor's executive order requiring the wearing of a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. The language also applies to county and city ordinances.
Business owners and operators would have to "clearly post" signs at entrances saying face masks are required by executive order or local ordinance. The signs would prevent owners and operators from being in violation of the executive order and local ordinances.
That language would have gone into effect when signed into law and expire March 1. It was removed in an effort to get the face mask in public legislation through the legislature.
Senate Bill 168
Senate Bill 168 would have made private “all information and records provided by a city, county or other public entity to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, or its agents, concerning a death investigation ...”
As public awareness of SB168's death investigation language grew and the bill became the focus of protests in Winston-Salem and Raleigh, Cooper faced pressure to veto the bill, which he did Monday.
Cooper said in his veto statement the provision “could have the unintended consequence of limiting transparency in death investigations.”
“While I believe neither the Department of Health and Human Services which proposed it, nor the General Assembly which unanimously passed it, had any ill intent, the concerns that have since been raised make it clear this provision should not become law," Cooper said.
SB168 was placed Tuesday in the Senate Rules and Operations committee. Besides a skeleton session Saturday morning, the next opportunity to override the SB168 veto would be when the 2020 session resumes Sept. 2.
The Triad Abolition Project of Winston-Salem circulated a petition online that called for Cooper’s veto of SB168.
“We believe SB168 not only obfuscates law enforcement involvement in the deaths of those they have in custody, but it also shields and protects law enforcement from being held accountable for deaths of civilians who are incarcerated, arrested and detained,” the group wrote in the petition.
Death investigation
The group cited the investigation into the death of Greensboro resident John Neville, who had been in the Forsyth County Jail shortly before his death in December.
On Wednesday, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that five former sheriff's office detention officers and a nurse at the jail are charged with involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
Officers placed Neville in a prone restraint — meaning he was face down and restrained in some fashion — and, as a result, Neville was unable to breathe, which caused a brain injury that would eventually kill him, according to O'Neill. There is video of what happened, but it has not been publicly released.
Involuntary manslaughter is the unintentional killing of a person by someone else and can involve allegations of criminal negligence, meaning that the defendants showed disregard or indifference for the safety and rights of someone else.
