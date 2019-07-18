GREENSBORO — Guilford County leaders heard Thursday that the planned animal shelter will have about 71% more interior space than the current facility and allow staff members to provide much better care to the strays and other animals in their custody.
Jorge Ortega, the shelter’s director, told the Guilford County Board of Commissioners that critics of the project were incorrect in thinking that the new structure could handle fewer animals than the existing, outdated shelter.
The current shelter at 4525 W. Wendover Ave. has less than 17,400 square feet with a total of 415 enclosures. The planned building would have almost 29,900 square feet and 510 enclosures, he said.
“To be clear, that does not mean 510 animals, but 510 enclosures,” Ortega told commissioners, noting that more than one cat or dog could be housed in a single area.
Commissioners said they heard a steady stream of complaints from people concerned about animal welfare after initial reports that the project had been scaled back to stay within its $14.8 million budget.
Commissioner Alan Branson, the chairman of the Board of Commissioners, said he was amazed at the criticism “when you have an opportunity to build a facility like this.”
“To me, this is a step in the right direction that the county has not seen in 50 years,” Branson said.
In scaling back the project to meet budget projections, one of several wings will be designed but not included in the initial construction, saving roughly $1.5 million.
That wing — with an additional 38 enclosed areas to each house one or more dogs — could be added in a later expansion.
On Thursday, commissioners discussed the possibility of a private fundraising effort and whether it would be capable of raising extra money within the next five months, before the new shelter to be built on Guilford College Road goes out for bids.
Commissioner Kay Cashion said she thought the prospects were good for such an effort.
“I really do think there would be a response,” Cashion said. “We’re only going to do this once, so we need to do it right.”