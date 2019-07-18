GREENSBORO — Guilford County leaders heard Thursday that the planned animal shelter will have about 71 percent more interior space than the current facility and allow staff members to provide much better care to the pets, strays and other animal in their custody.
Animal Services Director Jorge Ortega told the Guilford County Board of Commissioners that critics of the project were incorrect in thinking that the new structure could handle fewer animals than the existing, outdated facility.
The current shelter on West Wendover Avenue spans just less than 17,400 square feet with a total of 415 enclosures while the planned building would include almost 29,900 square feet and 510 enclosures, he said.
"To be clear, that does not mean 510 animals, but 510 enclosures," Ortega said, noting that more than one cat or dog could be housed in a single area.
Commissioners said they heard a steady stream of complaints from people concerned about animal welfare after initial reports that the project had been scaled back somewhat to stay within its $14.8 million budget.
Ortega said that stemmed from confusion over the fact that the current shelter has a capacity of 525 animals in a lesser number of cages and other enclosed areas.
Chairman Alan Branson said he was amazed at the criticism "when you have an opportunity to build a facility like this, state of the art."
"To me, this is a step in the right direction that the county has not seen in 50 years," Branson said.
The project had been scaled back recently to meet budget projections to design, but not initially build one of several wings with an additional 38 enclosed areas to each house one or more dogs.
That addition would save roughly $1.5 million and would be left out with the idea that it could be added in a later expansion.
Commissioners discussed the possibility of a private fundraising effort and whether it would be capable of raising the extra money within the next five months, before the new shelter to be built on Guilford College Road goes out for bids.
Commissioner Kay Cashion said she thought the prospects were good for such an effort.
"I really do think there would be a response," she said, "We're only going to do this once, so we need to do it right."
In other action at their Thursday afternoon work session, the commissioners unanimously approved a $649,000 contract addition for PNP Design Group of Greensboro to complete its architectural and administrative work on the shelter through completion.
The current schedule calls for the project to go out for bids this fall with a targeted completion date of May 30, 2021.
The budget includes $9.6 million in construction costs, $1.3 million for site preparation, $973,000 in furnishings and other equipment, and $700,000 in utilities.