All the remaining vehicular Business 40 bridges will open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, state highway officials said, with an 11 a.m. "special announcement" that could reveal when the freeway will reopen.
The bridges that carry Marshall and Cherry streets over the Business 40 work zone will open, as will High Street from Brookstown Avenue to Marshall Street, and the Brookstown underpass beneath the renovated downtown freeway.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines will join highway officials and others in the 11 a.m. announcement at BB&T Ballpark.
Joines said he's been sworn to secrecy in advance of the announcement.
"I think it is extraordinarily exciting to be close to the end," Joines said. "As I will say tomorrow, I am so impressed with Pat Ivey and his crew, Flatiron construction ... they have done an amazing job."
Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation, will be speaking during the announcement. Flatiron Constructors Inc., Blythe Development Co. and HDR Engineering partnered on the $100-million makeover.
Larry Shaver, the resident engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation, said that while the final coat of pavement is not yet on the renovated freeway and many approaches to the bridges, the freeway would open to traffic before that final top-coat is applied in phases later on.
Just the reopening of the last bridges would be a major announcement for residents and businesses owners who have struggled with awkward closures.
Newly-striped lanes could be seen east of the Peters Creek Parkway bridge on a still-closed section of the downtown freeway on Thursday.
Elsewhere, paving crews were busy on sections of the freeway as well. Workers were installing concrete sidewalks beside the approach to the Marshall Street bridge and other finishing touches were being applied.
C.J. Johnson, the president of the Winston-Salem Dash, will also be on hand to make remarks during Friday's announcement.
The Winston-Salem Dash have announced a "Pop-Up Party" on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., one that will allow people to walk on the freeway between Peters Creek Parkway and Brookstown Avenue.
"People said they wanted a chance to walk it, to touch it, to do things they won't be able to do after it opens," Shaver said.
The Dash announcement says the party is being held to celebrate, now that "Salem Parkway, through downtown Winston-Salem, is about to reopen."
Dash officials said their Saturday event would include a DJ, activities for children, $2 hot dogs and beer and $1 soft drinks, coffee, water and popcorn. For more details, visit www.milb.com/winston-salem.
Joines famously announced last year that it was possible Business 40 could reopen around Christmas.
State officials quickly walked that back, but it was true that there was a chance Business 40 could have opened by the end of 2019, had every break fallen the right way.
As it stands, the reopening of the last bridges over the work zone will come a little over 14 months after Business 40 was shut down on Nov. 17, 2018.
The two pedestrian bridges being built as part of the project will remain under construction, and workers will be constructing noise walls and carrying out other activities even after cars flow on the highway once again. Final completion of the project is set for sometime this summer.
