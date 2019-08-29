GREENSBORO — On his second visit to the city since spring, Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, which is dedicated to one of the pivotal moments in the country's struggle for equality.
After Thursday's private tour, O'Rourke spoke briefly to the media, reiterating his stance on stronger gun control, calling President Donald Trump "dangerous for America" and reassuring supporters he won't drop out of the race despite declining poll numbers.
"I'm in this race until the end," O'Rourke said.
Thursday's appearance further cemented North Carolina's reputation as a battleground state in the 2020 presidential election. In 2000 and 2004, George W. Bush won North Carolina by significant margins. Since then, the state has been up for grabs and both parties have taken notice.
Trump made 23 appearances here en route to taking the White House in 2016.
O'Rourke's visit came on the heels of former Vice President Joe Biden attending a fundraiser in Charlotte on Wednesday and a few days after another Democratic presidential candidate — U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris — spoke at events in Durham and Greensboro last weekend.
Meanwhile, the number of candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination is dwindling and more visits from the frontrunners will likely happen in the coming months.
On Thursday, the former Texas congressman called his visit to the museum "inspiring," saying the lessons there are a much-needed salve for the country's wounds.
The museum is in the footprint of the old Woolworth department store downtown, where four N.C. A&T freshmen sat down at the then-segregated lunch counter on Feb. 1, 1960. Little did they know then that their act of defiance would reignite the fight for civil rights. A section of the counter has long been a part of the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.
"He asked thoughtful questions and took notes," museum CEO John Swaine said of O'Rourke while he thanked tour guides nearby.
Earlier, O'Rourke called the four A&T students who made history by name — Joseph McNeil, Jibreel Khazan (formerly Ezell Blair Jr.), the late David Richmond and the late Franklin McCain — and referenced their "heroism."
"If we ever needed inspiration, it's right now," O'Rourke said.
He said the four young men and those that joined them changed the country's conscience.
"I wanted to better understand the leaders of the civil rights movement, the people who forced change after decades of what looked to be an intractable problem, " O'Rourke said. "To learn and be inspired by this leadership is fundamental to our ability to meet these challenges we have today."
O'Rourke said he's spending more time talking about race "because it's such a dominant feature of President Trump's administration."
"The way that he has described Muslims as a threat to this country," O'Rourke explained. "The way that he asked four members of Congress — all women of color — to go back to their country or to elevate klansmen by calling them 'very fine people.'"
"It's also changing us."
The Trump Victory organization disagreed with that assessment Thursday.
"North Carolina voters will see through Beto O’Rourke’s use of national tragedies to score political points," Samantha Cotten, the group's regional communications director, said in an email.
O'Rourke left the museum for A&T, where he was scheduled to meet with students.
After that, he was headed to Virginia and Pennsylvania.
