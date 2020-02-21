Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will visit Winston-Salem State University at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, five days before March 3 primary in North Carolina.
Kolby Lee, a regional press secretary for the Sanders campaign, confirmed on Friday night Sanders' plan to visit Winston-Salem. Early voting continues in North Carolina until Feb. 29.
Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont, will appear at the Gaines Center on the WSSU campus, the Sanders campaign said in a news release. The doors will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
The event is free and open to the public.
Visitors will be allowed to enter the Gaines Center on a first-come, first serve basis, the Sanders campaign said.
Sanders visited Durham and Charlotte last week, with a combined 5,200 people in attendance, the Sanders campaign said. Sanders is among 10 Democratic presidential candidates in the March 3 primary.
Sanders has new endorsements from local politicians across the state, the Sanders campaign said.
Sam Furginele and Nancy LaPlaca, both members of the Boone Town Council, have endorsed Sanders, the News and Observer of Raleigh has reported.
Sanders is also leading the state primary in a new poll from the University of Massachusetts Lowell, according to news reports.
In the UMass Lowell Center for Public Opinion released Thursday, Sanders received the support of 23% of likely North Carolina Democratic primary voters, followed by former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg with 19%, the N&O has reported. The poll has a 6.5% margin of error.
