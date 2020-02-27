Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders greets supporters at a rally at the Gaines Center at Winston-Salem State University on Thursday. Sanders spoke to a capacity crowd, then led a march to the Anderson Center, where people were encouraged to vote early.
For a few hours Thursday morning, Winston-Salem State University got to be the focal point of the Democratic presidential candidate race as Sen. Bernie Sanders, the current front runner, held a rally as part of his run-up to Super Tuesday.
With the jerseys of former Ram basketball greats hanging from the rafters of the Gaines Center and both game clocks set to 20:20, the junior senator from Vermont made clear to a capacity crowd of 1,400 that he considers himself to be the person to defeat President Donald Trump in the November election.
“Together we will defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country,” Sanders, 78, said to cheers. “The American people understand that we will not have four more years of a pathological liar.”
The crowd, largely comprised of Winston-Salem State students and young people as a whole, offered cheers and applause after nearly every Sanders line. Sanders, a self-described Democratic Socialist who is “not a radical,” is campaigning on the premise that American government needs to fundamentally change in order to better serve its people, not the “establishment.”
“The establishment, in case you haven’t noticed, is getting very nervous,” Sanders told the crowd.
Nina Turner, the co-chairwoman of Sanders' campaign, introduced the candidate and made sure the crowd, virtually all of them clutching "Bernie" signs, understood that Sanders was the candidate for them.
“We need somebody that’s going to go all the way HAM in the system,” Turner said.
Turner called Sanders a “long distance runner for justice,” saying he was standing up for the working class and fighting for civil rights long before he started running for president.
For the most part, Sanders delivered his stump speech with little to no variation from his other campaign events, making sure to hit on the promises of Medicare for all, free public college, cancelling student debt , free early childhood care, legalizing marijuana, addressing climate change, raising the minimum wage and ending the mass and disproportionate incarceration of black, brown and indigenous persons.
Sanders drew considerable cheers when discussing the mass incarceration of black men in America, and the country’s prison-industrial complex, saying the U.S. has “more people in jail than China does.”
“(We will) invest in jobs and education, not more incarceration,” Sanders sadid. “It costs more money to put someone in jail than it does to send them to the University of North Carolina.”
However, some of the biggest cheers of the event were not for Sanders, but for Larry Little, a WSSU alum, professor, former Winston-Salem City Council member and founding member of the local Black Panther party.
Little called Sanders a “champion” in the fights against racism, economic injustice and dismantling the military industrial complex. Specifically, Little compared Sanders to civil rights icons like Malcolm X and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., for his commitment to fighting racism — Little noted Sanders’ arrest as a college student during an anti-segregation protest — and his anti-war positions.
“We are not going to send our children to fight in no oil wars under Bernie Sanders,” Little said.
With the primary election five days away, a majority of the crowd seemingly has decided on voting for Sanders, however, some voters told the Journal they had not decided yet, and were more concerned about beating Trump than anything.
Stefan Washington, 60, who wore an “I love Michelle Obama” button with a picture of the former first lady on it and said a U.S. Navy veteran hat, said he doesn’t know whom he will vote for, but wanted to hear Sanders out.
“You got to find out who’s really for the people,” Washington said. He left about halfway through Sanders’ speech.
Some students, while carrying “Bernie”signs, said they didn’t know whom to vote for and hadn’t been following the political process closely.
“We’re here to learn more,” Myah Holmes, a junior at WSSU, said. “I know what he wants to do, but I want to hear more about him before I vote.”
After he finished speaking, Sanders, mostly tight lipped but smiling, marched down Cromartie Street onto Reynolds Park Road toward the Anderson Center — WSSU’s on-campus early voting site — while flanked by student leaders with hundreds of supporters behind him, many of them chanting his name.
After the short walk, his time in Winston-Salem was over. A campaign aid whisked Sanders into a silver SUV, presumably bound for an area airport for a plane to Richmond, Virginia, for another rally that started in two hours.
