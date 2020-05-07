RALEIGH — State transportation officials say Belvoir Road in Greensboro is closed due to damage where it runs along a pond at Forest Oaks Country Club.
The road closed Thursday morning near Wild Oak Lane, the N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release.
DOT says it expects the road to remain closed until near the end of the month as workers repair the damage.
Drivers will be detoured onto Wild Oak Lane, Brookhaven Drive and Ramblewood Drive to access Belvoir Drive on either side of the closure, DOT said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.