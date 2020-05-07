road generic
photo courtesy Thinkstock

RALEIGH — State transportation officials say Belvoir Road in Greensboro is closed due to damage where it runs along a pond at Forest Oaks Country Club.

The road closed Thursday morning near Wild Oak Lane, the N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release.

DOT says it expects the road to remain closed until near the end of the month as workers repair the damage.

Drivers will be detoured onto Wild Oak Lane, Brookhaven Drive and Ramblewood Drive to access Belvoir Drive on either side of the closure, DOT said.

Recommended for you

Load comments