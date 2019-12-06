GREENSBORO — Mrs. Claus is one busy woman during the holiday season.
Last week, she rode in Charlotte's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
For the next two weeks, she will visit area malls, country clubs, retirement communities and the Greensboro Children's Museum.
And Friday, she was making the rounds downtown at the Festival of Lights.
Wearing her red velvet dress — and clogs for comfort — she handed out 500 candy canes and posed for photos in front of the Greensboro Cultural Center.
"I love being Mrs. Claus," she said. "All the kids are looking at me with pure delight. It touches my heart. It's a Christmas present for myself."
She recalled a child who once became upset because she wasn't wearing a wedding band.
"I said I was doing the dishes and I left it up at the sink," Mrs. Claus said. "I have worn it ever since."
What do kids want to know the most? Mrs. Claus revealed all to the News & Record in this (almost) exclusive interview.
How did you get here?
"The reindeer have to do a test flight. This is a good way for them to test. If you are real quiet, you can sometimes hear them up on the roof."
Are you wearing a wig?
"Yes. It just looks better if I have a wig on. Being on the sleigh really messed up my hair."
Where is Santa?
"Santa is working hard. This is his busy season."
Who lives at the North Pole?
"It’s Santa and the elves and the reindeer and me."
What does Santa do?
"He’s making lists and checking them twice. I check the third time."
What does Mrs. Claus do?
"I do the laundry because it’s hard for elves to get the laundry into the washing machine. I do the cooking because I know what the reindeer need to eat, so they can get the best flight potential. I know that Santa needs to eat. Yes, we’re trying to help him lose weight."
What are the elves doing?
"The elves are making all the toys and helping Santa."
What about the reindeer?
"They are practicing their flying. ... They take the summer off and don’t do much, and in the fall, they have to start to practice flying. They hop, hop and they try to take off. Sometimes they do and sometimes they don’t."
How old are you?
"Santa and I are very, very old. We have been around a long time."
Do you go with Santa on Christmas Eve?
"No. I make sure the sleigh is packed up nicely and I give him a kiss and send him on his way."
What is Santa's favorite cookie?
"I’ll let you in on a little secret about Santa. Santa has yet to meet a cookie he does not like. That’s part of Santa’s problem. Any cookie you leave out, Santa is going to love."
What do you do the day after Christmas?
"We rest and usually look for a place to take a vacation."
